The Climate Group As President-elect Donald Trump puts together his fossil fuel-focused administration, the investment community is moving full speed in the opposite direction, instead putting their bets on emissions reductions and support for clean energy. Some recent developments: Investors controlling more than $5 trillion in assets have committed to [...]
With A Record $1.4 Trillion In Sustainability Assets, Investors Bail On Fossil Fuels
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:06 PM
